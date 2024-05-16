Ken Murphy Purchases 44 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £137.28 ($172.42).

On Friday, April 12th, Ken Murphy bought 49 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £138.18 ($173.55).

On Friday, March 15th, Ken Murphy purchased 48 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($173.62).

On Friday, February 16th, Ken Murphy purchased 49 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £135.73 ($170.47).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 310.70 ($3.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 244.20 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 314.90 ($3.96). The stock has a market cap of £21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.01) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

