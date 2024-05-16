Kenny Wilson Purchases 190 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson acquired 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($188.52).
Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Kenny Wilson bought 163 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($188.34).
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 80.55 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £774.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.27. Dr. Martens plc has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 174.70 ($2.19).
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
