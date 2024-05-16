Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in April

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,808,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 2,548,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 780.1 days.

Keppel Price Performance

KPELF stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Keppel has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Keppel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Keppel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

