Kevin Rountree Buys 157 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,968 ($125.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,649.76 ($19,655.56).

Kevin Rountree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Kevin Rountree acquired 177 shares of Games Workshop Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,845 ($123.65) per share, for a total transaction of £17,425.65 ($21,886.02).

LON GAW opened at £101 ($126.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. Games Workshop Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 8,860 ($111.28) and a twelve month high of £118.50 ($148.83). The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,382.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,851.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,936.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,905.66%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

