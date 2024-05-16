Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in April

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,634,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 6,612,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 428.9 days.
Keyera Trading Up 0.5 %
KEYUF stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.
Keyera Company Profile
