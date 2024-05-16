Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in April

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,634,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 6,612,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 428.9 days.

Keyera Trading Up 0.5 %

KEYUF stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

