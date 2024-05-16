Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 69.56% and a negative return on equity of 216.42%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

Kidpik Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIK opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

