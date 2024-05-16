Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 815,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,132.3 days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of KSFTF opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

About Kingsoft

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.