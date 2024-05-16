Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGSPF opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

