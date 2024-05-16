Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KGSPF opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
