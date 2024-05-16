Kistos’ (KIST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 465 ($5.84) price objective on the stock.

Kistos Trading Down 5.1 %

Kistos stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kistos has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £122.63 million, a P/E ratio of -986.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.73.

About Kistos

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

