Kistos’ (KIST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 465 ($5.84) price objective on the stock.
Kistos Trading Down 5.1 %
Kistos stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kistos has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £122.63 million, a P/E ratio of -986.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.73.
About Kistos
