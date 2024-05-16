KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

