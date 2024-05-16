Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Komatsu Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

