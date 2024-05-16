Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,083,300 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 6,781,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,416.5 days.
Konica Minolta Price Performance
Konica Minolta stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $3.39.
About Konica Minolta
