Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,083,300 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 6,781,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,416.5 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Konica Minolta stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

