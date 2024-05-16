Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.