Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

