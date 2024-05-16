KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 15th

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TSE KPT opened at C$8.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.40. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$8.11 and a 1 year high of C$10.84.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$482.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$498.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.2500755 EPS for the current year.

KPT has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

