K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.5 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUF opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.