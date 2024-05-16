Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ladder Capital worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,361,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

LADR opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

