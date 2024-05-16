Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LYSFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance

OTC:LYSFY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

