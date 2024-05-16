LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.12% of LGI Homes worth $192,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,900.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

