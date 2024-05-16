Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 443.7 days.
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
Loblaw Companies stock opened at $114.16 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74.
About Loblaw Companies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Morgan Stanley Drives Growth Powered by Investment Management
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.