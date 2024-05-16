Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 443.7 days.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $114.16 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

