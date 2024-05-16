Loews Co. (L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 11th

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Loews Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $76.62 on Thursday. Loews has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

