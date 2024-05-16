Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,019,000 after acquiring an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $236.13 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

