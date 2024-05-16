Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as C$16.79 and last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 397628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.05.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.49.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUN

Insider Activity

Lundin Mining Price Performance

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8013972 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.