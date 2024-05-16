Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.49.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$16.72 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.83. The stock has a market cap of C$12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.8013972 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

