Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) PT Set at C$5.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) received a C$5.00 target price from analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lycos Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 5th.

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

LCX opened at C$3.49 on Tuesday. Lycos Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.04 and a 12-month high of C$4.15.

