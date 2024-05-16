MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MEGI stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $123,144.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,626,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,502,726.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 103,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,319.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

