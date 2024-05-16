Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Marston’s Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 35.60 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 25.55 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.35 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £225.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,780.00, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.54.

Insider Activity at Marston’s

In related news, insider Justin Platt acquired 347,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £100,886.94 ($126,710.55). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

