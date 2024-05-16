Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $451.94 and last traded at $452.21. Approximately 676,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,431,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.76.

Specifically, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,306,688 shares of company stock valued at $593,390,927. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

The company has a market cap of $425.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

