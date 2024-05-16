MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $369,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at $223,706,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

