Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)'s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $121.67 and last traded at $122.43. 5,098,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,728,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

Specifically, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $1,476,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at $26,822,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,446 shares of company stock worth $45,156,253 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

