Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.45. 160,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 499,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.48 million, a P/E ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

