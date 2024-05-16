Mizuho Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $31.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Delek US stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Delek US has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -79.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Delek US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Delek US by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

