Mizuho Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $61.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 181,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.