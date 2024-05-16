Mizuho Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $10.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWN. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.