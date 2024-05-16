Mizuho Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $28.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

MGY stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

