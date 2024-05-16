Mizuho Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $64.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.12.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $49.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,564 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,818 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,801,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,937,000 after buying an additional 168,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,424,000 after buying an additional 89,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.