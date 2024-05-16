Mizuho Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $75.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of FOUR opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

