Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Mobix Labs updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mobix Labs Trading Down 13.1 %

NASDAQ:MOBX opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Mobix Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

