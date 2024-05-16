Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Mobix Labs updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Mobix Labs Trading Down 13.1 %
NASDAQ:MOBX opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Mobix Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31.
About Mobix Labs
