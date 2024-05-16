Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Hold by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $129.06 on Monday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,621 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.