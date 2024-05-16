monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $181.86, but opened at $217.77. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. monday.com shares last traded at $224.01, with a volume of 1,374,708 shares.
MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.
The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,152.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.62.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. monday.com’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
