monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $181.86, but opened at $217.77. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. monday.com shares last traded at $224.01, with a volume of 1,374,708 shares.

MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,152.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.62.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. monday.com’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

