Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on July 15th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $13.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

MSI stock opened at $365.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.48. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $366.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

