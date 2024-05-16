Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $365.43 and last traded at $365.27, with a volume of 66695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.11 and a 200 day moving average of $328.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

