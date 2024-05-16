M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.38%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

