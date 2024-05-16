Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.43

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 47045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,196 shares in the company, valued at $534,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,196 shares in the company, valued at $534,141.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.