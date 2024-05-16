Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Posts Earnings Results

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of MULN stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $1,341.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

