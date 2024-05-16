Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $107.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $108.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at $31,372,290.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,002,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $3,214,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

