National Bank Financial Weighs in on Constellation Software Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of $26.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $112.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2024 earnings at $109.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $130.92 EPS.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$24.21 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,008.33.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$3,654.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3,693.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,500.53. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,538.45 and a 1 year high of C$3,856.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $1.378 dividend. This represents a $5.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

In other Constellation Software news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. Also, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

