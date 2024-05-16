National Bankshares Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$53.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Enbridge Announces Dividend

ENB stock opened at C$50.33 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$52.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

