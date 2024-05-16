National Bankshares Cuts WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target to C$1.20

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at C$1.02 on Monday. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$209.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

