National Bankshares Raises IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.03.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$6.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.85. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.2876041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

